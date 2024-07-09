Admirals Sign Head Coach Jeff Carr to Multi-Year Contract

July 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, have announced the club has signed General Manager and Head Coach Jeff Carr to a multi-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

Carr, 39, led the Admirals to the playoffs last season with 41 wins and 89 points, which was second in the North Division. Norfolk defeated the Trois-Rivieres Lions in six games in-route in the North Division Finals, where they eventual fell to the Adirondack Thunder.

The Admirals finished with a 43-point difference between the 2022-23 season (46) and the 2023-24 season (89) under Carr's tutelage.

"The opportunity in continuing to help build a world-class team in a prominent pro hockey city was a no-brainer for me," Carr said. "Working side-by-side with our first class ownership and affiliate's to develop our players and bringing a winner to this city inspires me daily."

"I want to thank my wife and family for always supporting me on this hockey journey," Carr continued. "I'd also like to thank the Cavanagh's for the belief in bringing me here and extending for years to come. Most of all, I'd like to thank all the people that I get the pleasure to work with, which is the Hockey Operations & Front Office staff, our historic fanbase, and most of all, the players that put in an incredible amount of effort into the Norfolk Admirals sweater."

The Eagle River, Wisconsin native began his coaching career in 2012 and eventually became the SPHL Coach of the Year with the Knoxville Ice Bears in 2022. Carr was named the Admirals' Assistant Coach in August 2022 and was promoted to Head Coach three months later.

"Our commitment to Hampton Roads remains unwavering, as we focus on delivering top-tier entertainment with a competitive spirit," said Patrick Cavanagh, Admirals Owner and CEO. "This multi-year agreement with Coach Carr underscores our dedication to creating unforgettable experiences while striving towards our championship caliber goals."

--

