Kansas City Mavericks Re-Sign Justin MacPherson

July 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The club announced Tuesday that the Kansas City Mavericks have re-signed Justin MacPherson.

"Justin MacPherson came to the Mavericks from a late-season trade with Florida. Justin is a great puck-moving defenseman with a great handle and is allusive", said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He skates well, makes plays, and sees the ice incredibly well. We see Justin as a major part of a very deep defensive core."

Justin MacPherson, 24, has successfully made the leap from college to professional hockey, showcasing his adaptability and skill. He re-signs with the Mavericks after scoring 4 points in 11 regular season games and 3 points in 13 playoff games. In March, the Mavericks acquired MacPherson through a trade with the Florida Everblades, where he played one game. Before his ECHL stint, the 6'1 defenseman was a standout player at Saint Mary's University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where he registered an impressive 59 points in 71 regular season games and 9 points in 16 playoff games. MacPherson was a two-time all-star at Saint Mary's and an assistant captain during his final season.

Before his collegiate and professional hockey career, MacPherson, an Ontario native, played four seasons in the OHL with the Niagara IceDogs and Kitchener Rangers. MacPherson scored 67 points in 234 regular season games and 5 points in 18 playoff games.

