Nailers Re-Sign Matt Koopman

July 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers forward Matt Koopman

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their first player signing of the 2024 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Matt Koopman to an ECHL contract.

Koopman, 26, was the only Nailer to appear in all 71 regular season games and all nine playoff matches in 2023-24, making him the 26th iron man in team history. In addition to being a reliable player in the lineup, Matt enjoyed a productive first full professional season, as he finished tied for eighth on the team with 34 points, thanks to 16 goals and 18 assists. The rookie forward accepted various different roles throughout the campaign, and especially shined when the team was down a player, as he finished tied for the ECHL's lead with six shorthanded points. Koopman's game continued to improve as the season went along, and he stepped up in a big way during the playoffs, as his four goals ranked tied for second on the squad, while his eight points were tied for the third most. Six of those points came during the first round victory over the Indy Fuel, which included a two-goal performance in the clinching fifth game.

The Marblehead, Massachusetts native made his professional debut with Wheeling at the end of the 2022-23 season, as he registered seven points in 14 games. Prior to turning pro, Matt played five seasons of college hockey at Providence College and the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Koopman's best collegiate season was his final year at Providence in 2021-22, when he accumulated five goals and 12 points. A fun personal fact about Matt is that he has three brothers (Tom, Ben, Kyle), who have all played organized hockey at some point in their lives. Matt and Kyle are twins.

Matt Koopman and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Maine Mariners on Friday, October 18th. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

