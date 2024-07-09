Americans Welcome Back Key Blueliner
July 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and Head Coach B.J. Adams, are proud to announce the signing of defenseman Ryan Gagnon, for the 2024-2025 season.
"We are excited to have Ryan (Gagnon) back in Allen," noted Americans Head Coach B.J. Adams. He's been a leader on every team he's been a part of, and his physical style and leadership will be relied upon this season."
Ryan Gagnon returns for his third season in North Texas. The 6-foot-2, and 195-pound defenseman played in 48 games last year for the Americans.
He finished fourth overall on the team last season in plus/minus with a +5. He was one of two players to play in all 72 games during his rookie campaign (22-23).
"I'm super excited to be back with the Americans," said Gagnon. "I've met some amazing people during my time with Allen, along with making some unbelievable memories. I look forward to seeing everyone in October."
The British Columbia native played his collegiate hockey at the University of Calgary, from 2018 to 2022, where he was a teammate of former Allen Americans forward Cain Franson.
Prior to that, Gagnon played five seasons of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League, with the Victoria Royals.
The Americans open their 16th training camp in Allen this October. Get your Group and Season Tickets NOW on the Americans Website, or call 972-912-1000.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans defenseman Ryan Gagnon
