Americans Welcome Back Key Blueliner

July 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Ryan Gagnon

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and Head Coach B.J. Adams, are proud to announce the signing of defenseman Ryan Gagnon, for the 2024-2025 season.

"We are excited to have Ryan (Gagnon) back in Allen," noted Americans Head Coach B.J. Adams. He's been a leader on every team he's been a part of, and his physical style and leadership will be relied upon this season."

Ryan Gagnon returns for his third season in North Texas. The 6-foot-2, and 195-pound defenseman played in 48 games last year for the Americans.

He finished fourth overall on the team last season in plus/minus with a +5. He was one of two players to play in all 72 games during his rookie campaign (22-23).

"I'm super excited to be back with the Americans," said Gagnon. "I've met some amazing people during my time with Allen, along with making some unbelievable memories. I look forward to seeing everyone in October."

The British Columbia native played his collegiate hockey at the University of Calgary, from 2018 to 2022, where he was a teammate of former Allen Americans forward Cain Franson.

Prior to that, Gagnon played five seasons of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League, with the Victoria Royals.

