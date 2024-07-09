Royals Announce Big-6 Game Plan for 2024-25 Season
July 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced their Big-6 Game Plan for the 2024-25 season. All six specialty games are 7:00 PM start times on Saturday nights. The Big-6 game plan starts at $119.99 and includes a ticket to each of the biggest games of the season!
The Big-6 Games:
Opening Night, presented by Supportive Concepts for Families, Inc. - Oct. 26 vs. Wheeling
Military Appreciation & Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Solve IT Solutions - Dec. 9 vs Trois-Rivières
Flyers Affiliation Night - Jan. 18 vs. Jacksonville
Pink in the Rink & Women in Sports Night - Feb. 15 vs. Norfolk
Battle of the Badges & Superhero Night - Mar. 1 vs. Maine
Fandemonium & Mental Health Night, presented by Betterview Counseling and Trauma Recovery - Apr. 12 vs. Worcester
2024-25 Season Memberships
Royals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
