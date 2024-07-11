Thunder Re-Sign Defenseman Darian Skeoch

July 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder defenseman Darian Skeoch

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed defenseman Darian Skeoch for the 2024-25 season.

Skeoch, 27, joined the Thunder last season in a trade with the Savannah Ghost Pirates and played in 44 regular-season games with Adirondack. Skeoch recorded seven points and 150 penalty minutes and was named team captain prior to the playoffs.

"We are thrilled to have Darian Skeoch as our first signing of the summer," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "Skeoch joined us via trade prior to Christmas and made an immediate impact on and off the ice here in Adirondack. We are excited to continue working with the toughest guy, and top leader in the ECHL."

Prior to joining the Thunder last season, the 6-foot-3, 213-pound defenseman has served as the assistant captain for the Ghost Pirates the past two seasons. In 174 regular-season ECHL games with Adirondack, Indy, Allen and Savannah, the New Liskeard, Ontario native has 24 points and 472 minutes in penalties.

Before his professional career began, Skeoch played three years of major junior hockey in the Western Hockey League with Lethbridge and Vancouver and served as Vancouver's assistant captain in the 2017-18 season. In 145 regular-season WHL games, the right-shooting defenseman had 23 points and 265 penalty minutes.

