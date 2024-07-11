Knight Monsters Agree to Terms with Blake Christensen & Nate Kallen

July 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Blake Christensen and defenseman Nate Kallen for the 2024-25 season.

Christensen, 28, most recently played for the Worcester Railers during the 2022-23 season were he collected 23 points (8g, 15a) in just 35 games. During that same season, Christensen also appeared in four playoff games in Switzerland with HC Thurgau, collecting three points in four games. The 5-9, 174-pound winger has totaled 51 points (26g, 25a) in 71 career ECHL contests with Worcester. Christensen also has appeared in 21 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors, scoring two goals. The Rochester Hills, Michigan resident played four collegiate seasons at American International College where he compiled 119 points (48g, 71a) in 142 games.

Kallen, 26, comes to Tahoe after playing last season overseas in Scotland with the Glasglow Clan where he registered 23 points (5g, 18a) in 39 games. During the 2022-23 season, Kallen logged 18 points (5g, 13a) In 34 appearances with the Maine Mariners (ECHL). The 6-0, 190-pound blueliner has posted 40 points (11g, 29a) in 87 career ECHL games, all with Maine. Kallen earned an AHL call-up with the Springfield Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 season. The San Diego, California resident played collegiately at Ferris State University from 2016-2020.

The following is a list of players who have agreed to terms with the Knight Monsters for the 2024-25 season:

Anthony Collins (F)

Blake Christensen (F)

Brennan Kapcheck (D)

Nate Kallen (D)

The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24 & 25 against the Jacksonville Icemen at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

