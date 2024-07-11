Forward Casey Carreau Returns for his Third Season

INDEPENDENCE, MO -- The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the re-signing of Casey Carreau.

"Casey is a heart and soul teammate", said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He competes incredibly hard and can contribute to the power play, penalty kill, and the lineup. Casey plays with a great deal of speed and is first on puck battles. We are expecting a big season ahead for Carreau."

Carreau, 25, recorded 17 points in 35 regular season games and 1 point in 5 playoff games during the 2023-24 season for the Mavericks. Carreau originally joined the Mavericks during the 2022-23 season after finishing his collegiate playing career at Niagara University. At Niagara, he recorded 31 points in 40 games. Before playing at Niagara University, Carreau played four years at Boston College, scoring 25 points in 95 games, and was a two-time regular-season champion.

Before playing Division One hockey, Carreau, a Massachusetts native, played high school hockey for Thayer Academy, where he earned the title of captain during his senior season. The 5'9 forward scored 174 points in 118 games for Thayer Academy, where he was USHS All-USA Hockey Third Team and USHS First Team All-New England Team (East).

