Icemen Bring Back Rookie Forward Jusitn McRae

July 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Justin McRae for the 2024-25 season.

McRae, 25, returns to Jacksonville where he appeared in the final three regular season games for the Icemen after being claimed off waivers from the Wheeling Nailers. While with Wheeling, he logged three points (2g, 1a) in 13 outings. McRae's hustle earned him a spot on the Icemen's playoff roster this past spring and he appeared in all seven playoff games for Jacksonville, recording one goal.

Prior to beginning his professional career this past spring, the 6-2, 175-pound rookie forward wrapped up his third season at the University of Ottawa, recording 11 points (7g, 4a) in 27 games. The Peterborough, Ontario resident compiled 23 points during his three collegiate seasons in Ottawa.

McRae joins fellow forward Christopher Brown on the list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2024-25 season.

Icemen ticket packages for the 2024-25 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.