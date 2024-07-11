Nailers Re-Sign Louie Roehl

July 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers defenseman Louie Roehl

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers defenseman Louie Roehl(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their second player signing of the 2024 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed defenseman Louie Roehl to an ECHL contract.

Roehl, 26, served as one of Wheeling's alternate captains during the 2023-24 campaign, which was his second pro season and second year with the Nailers. Louie has been an anchor on the team's blueline, as he has appeared in 114 of 143 regular season games since turning pro, and posted a +2 rating. The defenseman has also contributed to the offense with five goals, 28 assists, and 33 points over the course of his two seasons. Roehl's individual success coincided with the team's performance last season, as eight of his nine points in 2023-24 came either during or shortly following the club's record-tying 12-game winning streak. That stretch of time also saw Louie finish with a +/- of even or better in 16 of 18 contests, which included a four-game run from January 24th through January 31st, when he finished at +10.

The native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota played five seasons of college hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth from 2017-22, before making his pro debut in Nail City. Roehl immediately learned what it took to be a winner, as the Bulldogs won back-to-back NCAA National Championships during his freshman and sophomore seasons. Louie was one of three defensemen to play in all 42 contests during the second championship campaign, which also saw UMD capture an NCHC Conference Championship. The Bulldogs won the NCHC Conference Championship again in 2021, which was decided in five overtimes - the third longest game in NCAA history. Similar to how he has done in with Wheeling, the blueliner played key minutes in the defensive zone, and finished his college career with a +28 rating in 180 games. A fun personal fact about Louie is his dad Dale was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1987.

Louie Roehl and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Maine Mariners on Friday, October 18th. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 11, 2024

Nailers Re-Sign Louie Roehl - Wheeling Nailers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.