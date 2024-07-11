Walleye Re-Sign Forward Trenton Bliss for 2024-25

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Trenton Bliss will return to the Pond, marking his third season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.

Bliss, an Appleton, WI native, took a step forward with a career showing in 2023-24 by posting a top-ten scoring season in Walleye history. The 26-year-old posted 72 points (27G, 45A), joining linemate Brandon Hawkins in the 70-point club. Bliss' season tied him for ninth-most points in a single season, while his assist total ranks sixth most in a single season by a Walleye player. His 112 points as a Walleye sit at tenth-most in franchise history, while his +/- of 49 as a Walleye is the sixth-best in franchise history.

Bliss has spent his entire pro career within the Red Wings affiliates. He has tallied 112 points (43G, 69A) over 101 ECHL games for the Walleye while notching five points (1G, 4A) in 35 AHL games for the Grand Rapids Griffins for 117 points (44G, 73A) in 136 professional games. Prior to his pro career, Bliss spent four seasons at Michigan Tech, collecting 107 points (42G, 65A) over 138 career games as a Husky.

