Royals Re-Sign Forwards Yvan Mongo, Shane Sellar for 2024-25 Season

July 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forwards Yvan Mongo and Shane Sellar have re-signed with the club for the 2024-25 season.

Mongo, 27, returns to Reading for his third professional season following two seasons with the Royals where he's totaled 51 points (22g-29a), 15 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 95 games. The Gatineau, Quebec native signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the Royals on July 1, 2022 out of the University of Ottawa.

"I am really excited to be back for a third season in Reading," Mongo stated. "I am mostly looking forward to playing in front of the best fans in the ECHL. I am also looking forward to a season filled with more success, more wins and more goals."

"Yvan brings us experience and leadership," Head Coach & General Manager Jason Binkley stated. "He's been in Reading and knows both the league and my expectations. We are excited to see him grow into a leader for the young and new guys we have coming in. We are looking to have this year be the year he excels to his full potential."

The 5'9", 187-pound, left-shot forward posted 38 points (17g-21a), 11 penalty minutes and a -4 rating in 55 games for the Royals during the 2023-24 season. He finished fourth on the team in points (38) and tied Ryan Chyzowski and Joe Nardi for the team lead in goals (17). During the 2022-23 campaign, Mongo posted 13 points (5g-8a) and four penalty minutes in 40 regular season games. He added two points (1g-1a) and four penalty minutes in nine games during the Royals' 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff run.

Prior to Reading, Mongo played four seasons at the University of Ottawa in the U Sports (2018-22). He served as the Gee-Gees' Team Captain for two seasons, including his senior year where he led the club in points (14) and assists (10).

Sellar, 27, returns to Reading for his third full professional season following two full seasons with the Royals where he's totaled 70 points (33g-37a), 67 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 133 games. The Carlisle, Pennsylvania native appeared in three games at the end of Reading's 2021-22 regular season after two years at Rensselaer Polytech Institute in the NCAA.

"I am really excited to be back in Reading for a third season," Sellar stated. "I can't wait to be back playing in front of the best fans in the ECHL and to see them all on October 26th for our home opener."

"It's great to have Shane back for another year," Head Coach & General Manager Jason Binkley stated. "He has the ability to play up and down our lineup and was a really big part of our penalty kill, finishing third in the league. He has helped in my recruiting process by helping identify some local talent that we can get in here to play alongside him. He has a positive attitude and is great in the locker room. I expect him to be a leader this season and lead by example to help the new players get adjusted to what is expected when you are a Reading Royal."

The 6'3", 201-pound forward posted 31 points (15g-16a), 34 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 63 games for the Royals during the 2023-24 season. During the 2022-23 campaign, Sellar posted 39 points (18g-21a) and 33 penalty minutes in 70 regular season games, along with three points (1g, 2a) and eight penalty minutes in 11 games during the Royals' 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff run. That season, Sellar led the Royals in power play goals (9) and finished third among rookies on the club in points (39) and goals (18) last season.

Prior to RPI, Sellar played four seasons at Dartmouth College in the NCAA. As a sophomore, Sellar led the Big Green in goals (11) and finished second in points (22).

Royals 2024-25 roster:

Forwards (2): Yvan Mongo, Shane Sellar

Defensemen (2): Kenny Johnson, Tony Malinowski

