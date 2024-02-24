Stingrays Fall 2-1 in Norfolk
February 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The South Carolina Stingrays fell 2-1 to the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night. Ivan Lodnia scored for the Rays, and Mitchell Gibson made 21 stops in the loss.
The Admirals struck first at 6:23 into the first period with a goal by Gehrett Sargis. Sean Montgomery fed the puck to the back door, where Sargis was there to knock it past Gibson.
Neither team got on the board during the second period, and it wasn't until 1:56 into the third period that the game saw another goal. Once again, it was the Admirals, but this time, Kamerin Nault got the tally for Norfolk. Nault redirected a shot from Brandon Osmundson past Gibson for his eighth goal of the season and his second goal in as many nights. The goal was initially waved off, but after a video review, the call on the ice was overturned, and the goal made it 2-0 Norfolk.
Lodnia cut the Stingray deficit for the Stingrays with a one-timer from the left-wing side with 19.4 seconds to go. The goal was Lodnia's fifth of the season and his third goal in his last four games.
The Rays couldn't get the equalizer and dropped this one 2-1. They will return to action on March 1 for a 7:05 pm tilt against the Florida Everblades.
South Carolina Stingrays battle the Norfolk Admirals
