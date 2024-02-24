ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Reading's Wilson fined, suspended

Reading's Koletrane Wilson has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #696, Reading at Adirondack, on Feb. 24.

Wilson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing at 7:47 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline for delivering an illegal check to the head of an opponent.

Wilson will miss Reading's game at Adirondack tonight (Feb. 24) and vs. Wheeling on Feb. 28.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Cincinnati's Fraser fined, suspended

Cincinnati's Cole Fraser has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #697, Iowa at Cincinnati, on Feb. 23.

Fraser was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 7:12 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Fraser will miss Cincinnati's games vs. Iowa tonight (Feb. 24) and vs. Maine tomorrow (Feb. 25).

