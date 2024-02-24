K-Wings Fall to Nailers in Tight Clash
February 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
WHEELING, WV - The Kalamazoo Wings (26-20-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled throughout and nearly staged another late comeback but ultimately fell to the Wheeling Nailers (30-19-1-1) at WesBanco Arena Saturday, 2-1.
Collin Adams (12) kept Kalamazoo's hopes alive late and made it 2-1 by chopping a loose puck home from the left circle at the 19:08 mark of the third. Brad Morrison (22) assisted the extra-attacker goal.
Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (13-14-2-0) was lights-out for most of the contest and stopped 37 of 39 shots faced. The rookie netminder did not allow an even-strength goal as Wheeling converted both strikes late in the second on the power play.
Wheeling opened the scoring with a 5-on-3 power-play goal at the 17:39 mark and added another 5v3 tally at the 18:48 mark.
The K-Wings were not granted a power play opportunity and finished 3-for-5 on the penalty kill. Wheeling took the final shot total, 39-24.
Kalamazoo is back in action Sunday at 4:10 p.m. EST against the Nailers at WesBanco Arena.
--
The K-Wings return to Wings Event Center for 'Dumb & Dumber' Night on Friday, March 8! Just when we thought we couldn't have done anything stupider, we've gone out and totally redeemed ourselves with Dumb & Dumber Night at Wings Event Center. Join us, as we pay honor to the hit 90s movie, and enjoy $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas & hot dogs) at the game. And get your paddle arm warmed up because there'll be a Specialty Jersey auction postgame!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 24, 2024
- Swamp Rabbits March to Fourth Straight Win on Military Appreciation Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walleye Caught by Mariners for Late Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Fall 7-5 in High Scoring Affair at Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Suffer Saturday Night Setback in Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Raabe Scores in Overtime and Iowa Sweeps Cincinnati, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Moore's Late Heroics Gives Thunder OT Win at Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Mariners Win Thriller in Toledo - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Claim One Point in Sellout OT Battle - Indy Fuel
- Jeremy Mckenna Records his Second Hat Trick of the Season to Help Kansas City Pick up Win No. 37 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Worcester Wraps up Road Trip with 5-3 Loss to Florida - Worcester Railers HC
- Yee-Haw: Nailers Gallop Past Wings on Country Night - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Fall to Royals in Shootout, 2-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Greenville Uses Big Third Period to Beat Rush - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Fall to Nailers in Tight Clash - Kalamazoo Wings
- Greeville Uses Big Third Period to Beat Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Admirals Sweep Weekend Series Against Stingrays - Norfolk Admirals
- Stingrays Fall 2-1 in Norfolk - South Carolina Stingrays
- Recap: Growlers Outlast Lions 4-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Growlers Spoil the Party at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Solar Bears Claim GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS© Title for Largest Gathering of People Wearing Aloha Shirts - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: Road Trip Continues in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 24 - ECHL
- Goaltender Jared Moe Returns to Steelheads from AHL's Tucson - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: February 24 - Rush at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Rapid City Rush
- Navrin Mutter Reassigned to the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Closes Season-Series Tonight at Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Murdaca's 32-Save Shutout Extends Icemen's Unbeaten Streak to 13 Games - Jacksonville Icemen
- Preview: Royals Round out Two-Game Series with Thunder in Glens Falls, New York - Reading Royals
- Stingrays Fall 3-2 in Norfolk - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.