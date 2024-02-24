K-Wings Fall to Nailers in Tight Clash

February 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Kalamazoo Wings (26-20-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled throughout and nearly staged another late comeback but ultimately fell to the Wheeling Nailers (30-19-1-1) at WesBanco Arena Saturday, 2-1.

Collin Adams (12) kept Kalamazoo's hopes alive late and made it 2-1 by chopping a loose puck home from the left circle at the 19:08 mark of the third. Brad Morrison (22) assisted the extra-attacker goal.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (13-14-2-0) was lights-out for most of the contest and stopped 37 of 39 shots faced. The rookie netminder did not allow an even-strength goal as Wheeling converted both strikes late in the second on the power play.

Wheeling opened the scoring with a 5-on-3 power-play goal at the 17:39 mark and added another 5v3 tally at the 18:48 mark.

The K-Wings were not granted a power play opportunity and finished 3-for-5 on the penalty kill. Wheeling took the final shot total, 39-24.

Kalamazoo is back in action Sunday at 4:10 p.m. EST against the Nailers at WesBanco Arena.

The K-Wings return to Wings Event Center for 'Dumb & Dumber' Night on Friday, March 8! Just when we thought we couldn't have done anything stupider, we've gone out and totally redeemed ourselves with Dumb & Dumber Night at Wings Event Center. Join us, as we pay honor to the hit 90s movie, and enjoy $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas & hot dogs) at the game. And get your paddle arm warmed up because there'll be a Specialty Jersey auction postgame!

