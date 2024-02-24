Goaltender Jared Moe Returns to Steelheads from AHL's Tucson

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Jared Moe was released from his PTO with the Tucson Roadrunners Thursday and has returned to the Steelheads.

Moe, 24, recorded a career high 40 on Feb. 14 in Idaho's 6-3 win at Rapid City and signed a PTO the next day with Tucson. While with the Roadrunners he made a relief appearance on Feb. 16 coming into the third period making four saves on six shots in a 8-1 loss vs. Ontario. He has appeared in 12 games for the Steelheads this season posting a (7-3-1) record with a 3.36 goals against average and .897 save percentage.

The New Prague, MN native has been on four AHL PTO's this season.

Tucson signed PTO Feb. 15 - Released Feb. 22

Tucson signed PTO Oct.12 - Released Nov. 4

Texas signed PTO Dec. 18 - Released Dec. 22

Texas Signed PTO Dec. 37 - Released Jan. 12

The 6-foot-4, 220lb netminder began the season in NHL Training Camp with the Arizona Coyotes after completing a four-year collegiate career, two years at the University of Minnesota and two years at the University of Wisconsin. He was originally drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, sixth round, #184 overall.

Idaho is on the road tonight in Tulsa for a 6:05 p.m. (MT) puck drop. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

