Growlers Spoil the Party at Colisée Vidéotron

February 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières were hoping to continue their winning ways after Friday night's victory against the (Toronto Maple Leafs affiliate) Newfoundland Growlers, but it wasn't meant to be on Saturday afternoon as the Lions dropped the second game of their two-game series against the Growlers in a 4-3 shootout loss.

While Strauss Mann was the difference-maker in goal for the Lions on Friday night, it wasn't the case in Saturday's first period when he surrendered two goals on the first nine shots he faced. Meanwhile, Growlers' netminder Vyacheslav Peska was standing on his head, stopping all 17 shots (!!!) directed his way.

Lady Luck continued to smile on the Growlers at the start of the second period when Isaac Johnson scored for Newfoundland from behind the Lions' net. Despite registering 19 shots on goal in the second period, the Lions were still not able to beat Peska.

After being held scoreless in the game's first 40 minutes, the Lions wasted no time in the third period to remedy that by scoring two goals in the first two minutes of the period. Lions' captain Cedric Montminy scored his 100th career ECHL goal and then with only five minutes remaining in regulation time Nolan Yaremko tied the game at 3-3.

The Lions dominated the overtime period but were unable to solve Growlers' goalkeeper Peska. In the shootout, Newfoundland's Jackson Berezowski beat Mann to give the Growlers the 4-3 shootout victory. It was the only goal registered in the shootout.

The Lions will now go back on the road for a two-game weekend (Saturday and Sunday) series in Massachusetts against the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers. Both games are important as the Railers hold the fourth and final playoff spot in the North division.

1st star: Jackson Berezowski, Newfoundland Growlers

2nd star: Nolan Yaremko, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Vyacheslav Peska, Newfoundland Growlers

