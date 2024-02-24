ECHL Transactions - February 24
February 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 24, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve
Delete Darian Skeoch, D loaned to Syracuse
Atlanta:
Add Josh Boyko, G activated from reserve
Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve
Delete Gustavs Davis Grigals, G placed on reserve
Delete Navrin Mutter, F recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville
Florida:
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Joshua Karlsson, D added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
Delete Jonathan Yantsis, F placed on reserve
Delete Max Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)
Idaho:
Add Jared Moe, G returned from loan to Tucson
Add Bailey Conger, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add William Knierim, F activated from reserve
Delete Riley Morris, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Chris Cameron, D returned from loan to Hartford
Add Cameron Hillis, F returned from loan to Hartford
Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Gagnier, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)
Iowa:
Add Sullivan Sparkes, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Will Calverley, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Mason Emoff, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Olmstead, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Brad Schoonbaert, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve
Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Maine:
Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Dryden McKay, G activated from reserve
Add Jordan Escott, F activated from reserve
Delete Adam Dawe, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve
Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve
Delete Zachary Massicotte, D recalled by Syracuse
Reading:
Add Dilan Savenkov, D activated from reserve
Add Nick Fea, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve
Delete Adam Brubacher, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Xavier Filion, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Paquette, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Taylor Gauthier, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Evan Vierling, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete David Drake, D placed on reserve
Delete Garret Sparks, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)
Delete Tom Comunale, G released as EBUG
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 24, 2024
- Grizzlies Gameday: Road Trip Continues in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 24 - ECHL
- Goaltender Jared Moe Returns to Steelheads from AHL's Tucson - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: February 24 - Rush at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Rapid City Rush
- Navrin Mutter Reassigned to the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Closes Season-Series Tonight at Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Murdaca's 32-Save Shutout Extends Icemen's Unbeaten Streak to 13 Games - Jacksonville Icemen
- Preview: Royals Round out Two-Game Series with Thunder in Glens Falls, New York - Reading Royals
- Stingrays Fall 3-2 in Norfolk - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.