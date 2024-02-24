ECHL Transactions - February 24

February 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 24, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve

Delete Darian Skeoch, D loaned to Syracuse

Atlanta:

Add Josh Boyko, G activated from reserve

Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

Delete Gustavs Davis Grigals, G placed on reserve

Delete Navrin Mutter, F recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Florida:

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Joshua Karlsson, D added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Delete Jonathan Yantsis, F placed on reserve

Delete Max Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)

Idaho:

Add Jared Moe, G returned from loan to Tucson

Add Bailey Conger, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add William Knierim, F activated from reserve

Delete Riley Morris, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Chris Cameron, D returned from loan to Hartford

Add Cameron Hillis, F returned from loan to Hartford

Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Gagnier, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Iowa:

Add Sullivan Sparkes, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Will Calverley, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Mason Emoff, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Olmstead, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Brad Schoonbaert, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve

Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Maine:

Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Dryden McKay, G activated from reserve

Add Jordan Escott, F activated from reserve

Delete Adam Dawe, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve

Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve

Delete Zachary Massicotte, D recalled by Syracuse

Reading:

Add Dilan Savenkov, D activated from reserve

Add Nick Fea, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve

Delete Adam Brubacher, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Xavier Filion, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Paquette, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Taylor Gauthier, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Evan Vierling, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete David Drake, D placed on reserve

Delete Garret Sparks, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)

Delete Tom Comunale, G released as EBUG

