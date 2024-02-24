Moore's Late Heroics Gives Thunder OT Win at Indy

February 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Lleyton Moore recorded a power play goal in overtime to propel Wichita past Indy on Saturday night, 4-3, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The Thunder extended their win-streak to five games and snapped their five-game skid with contests decided in the extra session. Wichita improves to 8-0-2 against the Central Division.

Moore, Mitchell Russell and Brayden Watts tallied two points each. Trevor Gorsuch earned the win, stopping 29 shots.

Kale Howarth put the Fuel on the board just 1:19 into the game. He skated up the left wing and beat Gorsuch from the left faceoff dot for his fourth of the year.

Russell tied it at 5:33 on the power play. He took a pass from Watts at the left circle and fired a shot past Mitchell Weeks.

At 14:54, Colin Bilek made it 2-1 on the man advantage. He unloaded a shot from the right circle past Gorsuch for his 14th of the year.

Early in the second, Bradley Marek tied it at two. He caught a pass between the circles and beat Weeks with a quick snapshot.

Brett Bulmer made it 3-2 at 11:18. Ross MacDougall fed a pass to him across the Thunder zone and Bulmer beat Gorsuch for his eighth of the season.

Wichita answered quickly as Nolan Kneen tied the contest at three. Jay Dickman threaded a beautiful pass across to him at the right circle and Kneen fired a one-timer past Weeks.

In the third, Wichita was outshot 12-3. Gorsuch made some key saves to keep it tied and the game headed into extra time.

The Thunder took advantage of a penalty in overtime that was called against Seamus Malone. He caught Mitchell Russell in the face with a stick near the Thunder blueline.

Moore recorded the game-winner at 2:43. He weaved at the top of the circles with Watts, came down the left seam and beat Weeks with a wrist shot from a sharp angle to make it 4-3.

Wichita went 3-for-6 on the power play. Indy was 2-for-4 on the man advantage.

Moore has points in three-straight and netted his first-career overtime winner. Dickman extended his point-streak to six games (4g, 8a). Watts has points in five of his last six outings. Russell has goals in back-to-back contests. Preston has assists in five-straight. Kobe Walker has points in his last four.

The Thunder closes their four-game road trip on Friday, March 1 against Kansas City.

Star Wars Night is just around the corner. Join us as the resistance tries to hold off the evil Allen Americans on Saturday, March 2. Get our Star Wars four-pack, which includes four goal zone tickets and two light sabers for just $80. Click HERE to purchase.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Buy tickets for any game this season and come watch the 32nd year of Thunder hockey. Click here to purchase today.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are still on sale. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game. Click here to learn more.

-Thunder-

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.