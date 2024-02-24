Solar Bears Claim GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS© Title for Largest Gathering of People Wearing Aloha Shirts

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce their successful attempt at the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest gathering of people wearing Aloha shirts with 1,254 fans participating who attended the game Saturday evening, February 24, 2024, against the Atlanta Gladiators.

"We are thrilled to share this monumental achievement with the city of Orlando, all of Central Florida, and Solar Bears fans around the world," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "We thank everyone for their continued support of Solar Bears hockey, and for their participation in this event."

To have been counted in this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt, fans were required to wear an aloha shirt that must have been short sleeved, buttoned from top to bottom, and consist of at least three colors and a pattern. All shirts must be commercially available.

