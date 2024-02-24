Greenville Uses Big Third Period to Beat Rush
February 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, lost to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena 6-2 on Saturday night.
The Swamp Rabbits opened the scoring on a powerplay goal just 4:25 into the first period when Carter Souch scored his first of two goals on the night. The Rabbits held a 1-0 advantage after the first period.
Rapid City fought back when Alex Aleardi tied the game 8:53 into the second period on a feed from Brett Gravelle. Gravelle had two assists in the game.
32 seconds after Aleardi's goal, Cole Donhauser got loose at the top of the crease and buried a pass from Max Coyle. The Rush would not be able to draw even in the game again. Less than a minute later, Rapid City cleared a puck off a Greenville shinpad - the puck bounced to Ben Freeman who extended the Swamp Rabbits lead.
Down a pair, the Rush did draw within one when Mason McCarty hammered a one-timer beyond Jacob Ingham to make it 3-2. The goal came one second after the end of a Brannon McManus Swamp Rabbits' penalty.
Entering the third period, the Rush were down only one, but after failing to score on the powerplay, the Rush gave up a goal on the powerplay to Greenville when Souch scored his second. Greenville added another on a net-front scramble with Austin Saint getting credit for the goal.
Down 5-2 the Rush quelled the Greenville offense after a timeout, but Anthony Beauchamp squeaked by everyone and buried a breakaway chance to finish the game.
Rapid City falls to 19-30-2-0 on the season, but remain nine points out of the playoffs after Utah lost to Kansas City tonight. The Rush have lost their last eight straight games.
The Rush end their season series with the Swamp Rabbits tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m. MT at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush's Logan Nelson on game night
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 24, 2024
- Swamp Rabbits March to Fourth Straight Win on Military Appreciation Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walleye Caught by Mariners for Late Loss - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Fall 7-5 in High Scoring Affair at Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Suffer Saturday Night Setback in Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Raabe Scores in Overtime and Iowa Sweeps Cincinnati, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Moore's Late Heroics Gives Thunder OT Win at Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Mariners Win Thriller in Toledo - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Claim One Point in Sellout OT Battle - Indy Fuel
- Jeremy Mckenna Records his Second Hat Trick of the Season to Help Kansas City Pick up Win No. 37 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Worcester Wraps up Road Trip with 5-3 Loss to Florida - Worcester Railers HC
- Yee-Haw: Nailers Gallop Past Wings on Country Night - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Fall to Royals in Shootout, 2-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Greenville Uses Big Third Period to Beat Rush - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Fall to Nailers in Tight Clash - Kalamazoo Wings
- Greeville Uses Big Third Period to Beat Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Admirals Sweep Weekend Series Against Stingrays - Norfolk Admirals
- Stingrays Fall 2-1 in Norfolk - South Carolina Stingrays
- Recap: Growlers Outlast Lions 4-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Growlers Spoil the Party at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Solar Bears Claim GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS© Title for Largest Gathering of People Wearing Aloha Shirts - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: Road Trip Continues in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 24 - ECHL
- Goaltender Jared Moe Returns to Steelheads from AHL's Tucson - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: February 24 - Rush at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Rapid City Rush
- Navrin Mutter Reassigned to the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Closes Season-Series Tonight at Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Murdaca's 32-Save Shutout Extends Icemen's Unbeaten Streak to 13 Games - Jacksonville Icemen
- Preview: Royals Round out Two-Game Series with Thunder in Glens Falls, New York - Reading Royals
- Stingrays Fall 3-2 in Norfolk - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.