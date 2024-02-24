Greeville Uses Big Third Period to Beat Rush

February 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, lost to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena 6-2 on Saturday night.

The Swamp Rabbits opened the scoring on a powerplay goal just 4:25 into the first period when Carter Souch scored his first of two goals on the night. The Rabbits held a 1-0 advantage after the first period.

Rapid City fought back when Alex Aleardi tied the game 8:53 into the second period on a feed from Brett Gravelle. Gravelle had two assists in the game.

32 seconds after Aleardi's goal, Cole Donhauser got loose at the top of the crease and buried a pass from Max Coyle. The Rush would not be able to draw even in the game again. Less than a minute later, Rapid City cleared a puck off a Greenville shinpad - the puck bounced to Ben Freeman who extended the Swamp Rabbits lead.

Down a pair, the Rush did draw within one when Mason McCarty hammered a one-timer beyond Jacob Ingham to make it 3-2. The goal came one second after the end of a Brannon McManus Swamp Rabbits' penalty.

Entering the third period, the Rush were down only one, but after failing to score on the powerplay, the Rush gave up a goal on the powerplay to Greenville when Souch scored his second. Greenville added another on a net-front scramble with Austin Saint getting credit for the goal.

Down 5-2 the Rush quelled the Greenville offense after a timeout, but Anthony Beauchamp squeaked by everyone and buried a breakaway chance to finish the game.

Rapid City falls to 19-30-2-0 on the season, but remain nine points out of the playoffs after Utah lost to Kansas City tonight. The Rush have lost their last eight straight games.

The Rush end their season series with the Swamp Rabbits tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m. MT at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.