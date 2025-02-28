Whitecaps FC to Face Mexican Giants CF Monterrey in Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16

February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC will face Mexican giants CF Monterrey in the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

It's a quick turnaround, with the first leg this coming Wednesday, March 5 at BC Place. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. PT, with single match tickets going on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps. For all ticket options, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

The second leg will be played the following Wednesday, March 12 at Estadio Corona in Torreón, Mexico. Kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m. PT, live on OneSoccer, FuboTV, and TELUS channel 980.

The winner will move on to face either LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM or Costa Rican side Liga Deportiva Alajuelense in the quarterfinals, to be played between March 1 to 3 for the first leg and April 8 to 10 for the second leg.

2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Schedule

Round One: February 4-6 (Week 1), 11-13 (Week 2), 18-20 (Week 3) and 25-27 (Week 4)

Round of 16: March 4-6 (First Legs) and 11-13 (Second Legs)

Quarterfinals: April 1-3 (First Legs) and 8-10 (Second Legs)

Semifinals: April 22-24 (First Legs) and April 29 - May 1 (Second Legs)

Final: Sunday, June 1 (Single Leg)

The 'Caps advanced to the Round of 16 after a second leg comeback over Costa Rican powerhouse Deportivo Saprissa, taking the series on the away goals rule after a 2-2 result over two legs on aggregate

Whitecaps FC qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup after winning a third consecutive TELUS Canadian Championship. The tournament features the best teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean to crown a regional champion, and to qualify for the next FIFA Club World Cup. Similar tournaments around the world include the UEFA Champions League in Europe, Copa Libertadores in South America, AFC Champions League Elite in Asia, CAF Champions League in Africa, and OFC Champions League in Oceania.

