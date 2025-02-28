Inter Miami CF Heading to Houston for First 2025 Regular Season Road Game
February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (0W-0L-1D, 1 point) is set for its first road game of the 2025 MLS regular season, with the team heading to Texas to visit the Houston Dynamo (0W-1L-0D, 0 points) this Sunday, March 2. Kick off at Shell Energy Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.
MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.
Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.
Previous Matches
Inter Miami will close out the week with its first road fixture this 2025 regular season after registering a draw and a win in its past matchups.
Last Saturday, the team drew 2-2 against NYCFC in the team's 2025 MLS Season Home Opener. Defender Tomás Avilés and second-half-substitute Telasco Segovia scored the team's goals at Chase Stadium, while captain Lionel Messi registered two assists on the night.
Inter Miami followed up with an important win on Tuesday night, earning a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City in the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matchup between the sides to win the series 4-1 on aggregate and advance to the Round of 16 of the competition. A fantastic volley from Messi, attacker Tadeo Allende's first official Inter Miami goal, and a strike from star forward Luis Suárez led the team to the valuable win at Chase Stadium on the night.
History Maker
Our Club captain, Messi, made history once again in the team's first match of the 2025 regular season. Notably, by serving the assist on the team's opening goal of the regular season, he became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 40 career goal contributions in MLS regular season action (21 goals, 19 assists), doing so in just 26 matches.
MLS Team of the Matchday Honors for Messi
Messi was named to the inaugural edition of the MLS Team of the Matchday this 2025 regular season following his stellar performance recording two assists to help Inter Miami secure a point in a hard fought 2-2 draw at home against NYCFC.
Read the full details HERE.
Previously Against Houston Dynamo
Inter Miami and the Houston Dynamo will meet for a fifth time in Club history on Saturday. The Houston-based side currently leads the series three wins to one for Inter Miami.
Scouting Houston Dynamo
The Houston Dynamo will host Inter Miami after falling 1-2 at home against FC Dallas in the team's 2025 regular season opening fixture. Midfielder Amine Bassi scored the team's goal in the match.
