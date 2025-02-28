Sounders FC Travels to Real Salt Lake on Saturday Afternoon
February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC continues its 2025 MLS campaign with its first road match of the year, traveling to face Real Salt Lake on Saturday, March 1 at America First Field (1:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Seattle is coming off a 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC in its MLS season opener on February 22. Jordan Morris scored a brace for the Rave Green in the contest. Morris' two goals put him at 86 in all competitions since joining Seattle in 2016, tying him with Raúl Ruidíaz for most in club history.
Seattle and Real Salt Lake have met 36 times in the regular season since the Rave Green joined MLS in 2009. Sounders FC trails the series 13-16-7, going 0-1-1 against the Utah side last year.
Sounders FC moved on to the Round of 16 in Concacaf Champions Cup action on Wednesday, defeating Guatemalan side Antigua GFC 6-2 on aggregate in its Round One series. Pedro de la Vega led Seattle in scoring with three goals in the series.
Following Saturday's matchup, Seattle returns to Concacaf Champions Cup action for its first match against Cruz Azul in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, March 5 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. The Rave Green then returns to MLS play against LAFC on Saturday, March 8 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (1:45 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth
Talent (Spanish): Francisco X. Rivera & Martin Zuniga
Local Radio: 950 KJR AM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani
Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Kelyn Rowe
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
