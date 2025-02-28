Philadelphia Union Announces New Additions at Subaru Park for 2025 Major League Soccer Season

February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced several exciting additions and upgrades to Subaru Park ahead of the club's 2025 home opener against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m.

NEW SPEAKER SYSTEM

Fans will notice new and improved overall coverage and increased audio quality when taking in Union action this season. Diversified, a global leader in audio visual and media innovation, replaced all the original speakers in the seating bowl including 12 arrays (six on each side). In addition, smaller speakers at the North End of the stadium were replaced while new speakers were added to the gates outside of Subaru Park. The project also included upgrading the amplifiers and audio infrastructure to a state-of-the-art sound quality used by several sporting stadiums across other major leagues in the United States such as Lincoln Financial Field.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE OFFERINGS

Food: New bites can be found throughout the stadium with:

Colbies (Section 132)

Primo Hoagies (Section 125)

Cooper Cheese (Union Yards; Philly Cheesesteak Co. On The Roll at Section 107; Primepoint Club; Suites)

Rita's (Section 109)

Hatfield (Sections 104 and 126; Carts at Heineken Deck)

New Grab & Go Concession Locations (Sections 106, 119, 123 and 130)PREMIUM SPACE SEATING

Fans will be able to enhance their game day experience with Subaru Park's all-new, premium seating options with debuts of The Commodore, 2010 North and Riverview Lofts set to open this spring:

The Commodore: Located on the field level by the River End, The Commodore will be an elegant, pub-themed space featuring draft beers and pub fare. While on field level, fans will be able to enjoy Dreamseat Zera Countour seats, designed for ultimate comfort and will have access to all-inclusive food and beverages delivered to their seats.

2010 North: This speakeasy-themed lounge will be located on the field side on the north end and will feature premium cocktails in its signature luxury bar. Fans will be able to purchase loge box Monaco seating that will include all-inclusive food and beverages, plus private televisions and beverage coolers.

Riverview Lofts: Located on the Terrace Deck with views of the Commodore Bridge and Riverfront, each loft will be able to accommodate up to 30 guests while enjoying exclusive amenities.UNION SHOP

The Philadelphia Union Shop, a Fanatics Experience, is the easiest way to secure your brand-new Union swag in-stadium. Opening at 5 p.m. on Saturday, The Union Shop is fully stocked with:

2025 secondary "Voltage" kit

Goalkeeper kits

New Phang plush toys and scarves

New styles of t-shirts, hoodies and scarvesSUBARU PLAZA

Visit St. Pete-Clearwater: Fans can visit the new Visit St. Pete-Clearwater giant Adirondak chair on Subaru Plaza, snap a photo in their Union gear and submit it for a chance to be featured on our online fan wall. Plus, every entry gives fans a shot at winning an exclusive trip to St. Pete-Clearwater, Fla., as part of a season-long sweepstakes. For more information, please visit www.philadelphiaunion.com.

