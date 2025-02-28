CF Montréal Acquires Goalkeeper Emil Gazdov

February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Friday that it has acquired Canadian goalkeeper Emil Gazdov via transfer from Canadian Premier League (CPL) club Pacific FC. The 21-year-old goalkeeper signed a contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons along with option years for 2027 and 2028.

"We are happy to sign this young player to complete our trio of Canadian goalkeepers," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "Emil is a mature player who has progressed well since his debut. He is an imposing goalkeeper with a lot of potential. We are looking forward to having him in Montreal."

The native of North Vancouver, British Columbia spent the past three seasons with Pacific FC. In three CPL campaigns, Gazdov played over 3,500 minutes over 41 games and claimed 12 clean sheets. He added two clean sheets over three playoff games in 2023 and one shutout in three 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship games.

In 2024, Gazdov won the CPL Goalkeeper of the year award, was named on the CPL's Best XI and was a finalist for the league's Canadian Under-21 Player of the year award.

A product of the Vancouver Whitecaps academy, Gazdov signed his first professional contract with Pacific FC in June 2020. He was then loaned to Bundesliga club FC Nürnberg's academy, playing with the U19 team from 2020 to 2022.

Transaction: CF Montréal acquired Canadian goalkeeper Emil Gazdov via transfer from Canadian Premier League club Pacific FC. The 21-year-old signed a contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons along with option years for 2027 and 2028.

EMIL GAZDOV

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'3

Weight: 209 lbs

Date of birth: September 11, 2003

Birthplace: North Vancouver, British Columbia

Last club: Pacific FC

Acquisition date : February 28, 2025

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.