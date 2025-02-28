Chicago Fire FC Announces Additional Details Ahead of Club's Home Opener Versus D.C. United

February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC announces additional details ahead of Club's Home Opener versus D.C. United on Mar. 1 at Soldier Field at 7:30 PM CT.

Prior to the match, the Fire will be hosting a Red Carpet Experience, driven by Carvana. The Club will be going all-out to kick-off the season in a big way, with the team arriving in style down a red carpet, giving fans the chance to cheer on and high-five their favorite players before they take the pitch. With gates opening at 5:30 PM, fans are encouraged to arrive early to grab a spot along the Red Carpet. The Red Carpet Experience will take place outside Gate 4 on the south side of Soldier Field.

Be among the first 20,000 fans inside the stadium and receive a Chicago Fire-themed rollabanner to help cheer the Men in Red on to victory! Fans can hit the Team Shop in the South Courtyard to grab the brand-new 2025 Municipal Kit.

Following the Red Carpet, fans can head inside the South Courtyard where they'll be entertained by DJ Play at the Second Star Stage. Families can head to Sparky's Kids Zone for face painting and inflatable games, and a Sparky photo op beginning at 6:15 PM. Fans can commemorate the day at our Wintrust Inflatable Photo Frame and take their turn at the Zippo Sound the Alarm Photo Stop, where they can pose with the ritual's axe before the night's special guest gets the match going. Test your soccer skills at the Kickin' It With Carvana Challenge, and drop by activations from Fire partners College Ave, Univision, and IDHS for fun games and giveaways, and so much more! The nation's colors will be presented by Cook County Sheriff's Office as the Soul Children of Chicago sing the national anthem. Halftime will feature a performance by Amazing Tyler, who's taken his act around the world.

Match Timeline - Saturday, March 1

4:30 PM - Parking Lots Open

5:30 PM - Gate 0 Opens for Matchday Games and Activations in the South Courtyard

5:40 PM - Arrive at Gate 4 for the Red Carpet Experience, Driven by Carvana

5:50 PM - Fire Players Walk the Red Carpet

6:00 PM - All Remaining Gates Open

7:30 PM - Kickoff

Tickets for Saturdays match versus D.C. United are still available for purchase starting at $29 and can be purchased HERE via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE.

For additional information on Chicago Fire FC, including information on the upcoming 2025 MLS Season, please visit: chicagofirefc.com. For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on Twitter (@chicagofire using hashtags #CF97 and #VamosFire), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), and Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.