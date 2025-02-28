Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United: March 1 at 2:00 PM ET
February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
The Battle of the South returns to Bank of America Stadium as Charlotte FC hosts rivals Atlanta United FC for their 2025 home opener.
The Crown brought home a precious away point from their match at Seattle Sounders and look to add another three to their record this Saturday. Designated as MLS Match of the Week, supporters and Charlotteans alike should be in attendance for this can't-miss matchup at the Fortress.
Charlotte are not only looking to add three points but also have bit of a chip on their shoulder to defend their home turf, as Atlanta United managed to come out on top, beating CLTFC 1-0 in their most recent meeting.
Head-to-Head Results:
8/31/2024: CLT 0 - 1 ATL
6/2/2024: ATL 2 - 3 CLT
5/13/2023: ATL 1 - 3 CLT
3/11/2023: CLT 0 - 3 ATL
4/10/2022: CLT 1 - 0 ATL
3/13/2022: ATL 2 - 1 CLT
Previous Matches:
Seattle Sounders 2 - 2 Charlotte FC (Major League Soccer | February 22)
Atlanta United 3 - 2 CF Montreal (Major League Soccer | February 22)
Eastern Conference Table: For the full live table, click here.
Columbus Crew - 3 points, 1 GP
Philadelphia Union- 3 points, 1 GP
Atlanta United - 3 points, 1 GP
FC Cincinnati- 3 points, 1 GP
Charlotte FC - 1 point, 1 GP
New York City FC - 1 point, 1 GP
D.C. United - 1 point, 1 GP
Both sides added key players to their attack during the transfer window. Rumor has it one of Charlotte FC's additions still has fans on their toes. Supporters eagerly await the debut of Designated Player and Premier League star Wilfried Zaha, who has been the talk of the town since his arrival at Charlotte FC. Additionally, Charlotte sold the discovery rights of midfielder Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United, who added the dynamic player to their roster right away. Not only did they add "Miggy," but for a record transfer fee, they signed Emmanuel Latte Lath.
Match: Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United
When: Saturday, March 1
Where: Bank of America Stadium
Kickoff: 2:00 p.m. ET
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Fox
Listen: MIX 107.9 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)
