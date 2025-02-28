Concacaf Announces Kickoff Times for FC Cincinnati - Tigres UANL Champions Cup Round of 16 Matchups

February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







Concacaf confirmed today the matchups and schedule for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.

After defeating Honduran side FC Motagua in Round One, 5-2 on aggregate, FC Cincinnati face Mexican club Tigres UANL in the Round of 16.

The first leg on Tuesday, March 4 at TQL Stadium will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

Leg two at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey, Mexico will be Tuesday, March 11 with a 9:30 p.m. ET kickoff (8:30 p.m. local).

The Concacaf Champions Cup is available though Concacaf's TV partner networks, including FOX Sports | Tubi (USA-English), TUDN | ViX (USA-Spanish), Fox Sports Mexico (Mexico-Spanish), ESPN | Star+ (Central America, Caribbean, and South America), and the Concacaf Official Platforms for all other territories (subject to territory restrictions).

