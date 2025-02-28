Rapids Academy Players Nathan Tchoumba and Alex Hernandez Called in to U.S. U-15 Youth National Team Camp

February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Rapids Academy players Nathan Tchoumba and Alex Hernandez have been called into the U.S. U-15 Youth National Team for a domestic training camp from February 28 to March 2, U.S. Soccer announced. The two will join the national team in Mesa, Arizona, under newly appointed Head Coach Ross Brady.

"We are very excited for Nathan and Alex to receive another call up to the U-15s to represent their country. Both Nathan and Alex have worked hard to earn the opportunity to prove themselves at the top level. As a club, we are proud to have two of our players represented in this cycle of young talent," said Andrew Kewley, Colorado Rapids Academy Director.

This will be the third call up for Tchoumba to the U-15 side within the past six months. For Hernandez, this is his second call up at the U-15 level, with his first coming in October of 2024.

The Rapids are one of six MLS academies to have multiple players selected to this camp.

All players are age-eligible for this summer's 2025 Concacaf U-15 Boys' Championship. The U.S. won its first-ever U-15 Boys' regional title in 2023, its third appearance in the biennial tournament.

