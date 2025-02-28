Rapids Set for Home Opener at DICK's Sporting Goods Park against FC Dallas
February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo - The Colorado Rapids (0-0-1, 1 pt.) return to DICK'S Sporting Goods Park for their MLS home opener against FC Dallas (1-0-0, 3 pts.) on Saturday night. Kickoff in Colorado is set for 7:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).
This matchup between two MLS chartered clubs in the league's 30th season may be familiar to some, as they faced off in the first-ever Rapids home opener back in 1996 at Mile High Stadium. Marcelo Balboa recorded a brace in the 3-1 victory for Colorado over the then Dallas Burn.
Flashing forward to today, Saturday will be a contest between two tough Western Conference sides. The Rapids have already played three competitive matches in 2025, two of which were against LAFC for Concacaf Champions Cup. Colorado was unable to advance but had their best performance in the two-legged tie at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Feb. 18. Djordje Mihailovic recorded a brace in sub-freezing temperatures in Commerce City, leading to the Rapids winning their first home match of the year, 2-1.
In MLS play, the Rapids opened their season on the road against St. Louis CITY SC. The two clubs showcased strong defensive play and earned a point each in the 0-0 draw. The clean sheet for Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen marked the 30th of his MLS career. Additionally, newly acquired midfielder Josh Atencio made his club debut in the match.
Dallas is coming off an incredibly successful season opener on the road against the Houston Dynamo. Petar Musa and Anderson Julio found the back of the net for the club in a 2-1 victory over their in-state rivals.
Colorado will look to continue their success from last season against FC Dallas after winning both matchups in MLS play in 2024. An own goal by Dallas and a Calvin Harris goal gave the Rapids all three points at DSGP in their first contest in 2024, and a last-minute winner from Darren Yapi in Texas completed the season sweep.
Things may look a little different this year, with Dallas doing a major roster overhaul this past offseason. Headlining the changes was when the club traded for former MLS MVP Lucho Acosta from FC Cincinnati.
There will be a familiar face on the opposition's roster for many Rapids fans, with defender Lalas Abubakar making his return to Colorado after signing with FC Dallas in the offseason. Abubakar spent six seasons with Colorado and ranks top 10 in club history in both total appearances and starts.
Rapids defender Reggie Cannon will also have more to play for in this contest with it being against his former club where he came up as a Homegrown player in 2017. Cannon made 67 total appearances for Dallas over the course of four seasons.
