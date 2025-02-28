CF Montréal to Play in Minnesota this Saturday

February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minnesota - CF Montréal embarks on a two-game stint against Western Conference opponents starting this Saturday in Saint Paul against Minnesota United FC (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

This represents the Bleu-blanc-noir's first ever visit to Minnesota United FC's home since 2019. The Montrealers' only away match in Minnesota was on May 26, 2018 where the Club fell 2-0 to the hosts at TCF Bank Stadium, where the Loons played for its first two seasons.

CF Montréal holds a 1-3-0 overall record (8 goals for, 8 goals against) against Minnesota United FC since their arrival in MLS in 2017.

During the season opener in Atlanta last Saturday, Nathan Saliba scored CF Montréal's first goal of the year, Prince Owusu opened his account but the Bleu-blanc-noir ultimately fell 3-2.

The game will be a homecoming for midfielder Caden Clark. The Medina, Minnesota native was acquired by the Club on August 8, 2024 in return for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). Since joining the Montrealers, Clark scored four goals and added four assists over 10 games.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois is a mere 53 minutes away from surpassing the 6,000-minute mark in MLS. The Quebecer would become the second goalkeeper in the Club's history to reach this milestone, after Evan Bush (15,801). As for Nathan Saliba, he would become the fourth Homegrown player from the Club's academy with 40 MLS starts.

Minnesota United will play its home opener this Saturday. In Week 1, the Loons travelled to California to play LAFC and were shut out 1-0.

Led by 33-year-old head coach Eric Ramsay, Minnesota finished the 2024 MLS season in 6th place of the Western Conference with 52 points and a 15-12-7 record. The team bowed out of the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs in the Conference semifinals, falling to 2024 champions LA Galaxy.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.