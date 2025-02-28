Minnesota United Announces New and Returning Partners in 2025

February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United today announced the full list of the club's new and returning partners for the 2025 season.

Sazerac Company (Wheatley Vodka and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky), Dual Citizen Brewing Company, Pryes Brewing Company, Planet Fitness, and IKEA all are new official partners starting this season. Xcel Energy, Atomic Data, Gillette Children's Hospital, Castle Danger Brewing, Jani-King, and BEST all return for this upcoming campaign. See below for a more detailed look into MNUFC's new and returning partners:

Sazerac Company

Sazerac Company is an American alcoholic beverage company that was founded in 1850 with roots in the Cognac business in France. Sazerac are based in Metairie in the metropolitan area of New Orleans, Louisiana, but operates in the United States and around the world, sourcing over 450 alcohol brands. MNUFC fans will be able to purchase Wheatley Vodka and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky at all home games and can additionally find them at a mobile bar near the Grand Casino Brew Hall on the concourse at Allianz Field.

Dual Citizen Brewing Company

For the 2025 season, Minnesota United will partner with Dual Citizen Brewing Company, a community-focused brewhouse with inspired, modern takes on classically styled beers. This season, fans will be able to purchase Dual Citizen Brewing Company's beers at all home games.

Pryes Brewing Company

Pryes Brewing Company can be found all over the Minneapolis-St. Paul Metropolitan area, Rochester, and Mankato, offering a variety of beer styles for all fans of age to enjoy. Fans will be able to purchase Pryes beverages at all home games at Allianz Field and can experience their presence at the Sun Country Lawn Layover on the Great Lawn before home games.

IKEA

IKEA has been providing affordable furniture, stylish home décor and innovative modern home solutions for every home, from large houses to small living spaces, since 1943. This season as a Minnesota United partner, IKEA will be the presenting partner of the Black and Blue Team Store Register Round Up.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness is one of the largest fitness club franchises by number of members and locations with 2,400 clubs around the United States. Known as the "Judgement Free Zone" - a welcoming and friendly community where people could feel comfortable regardless of their fitness level. Starting this season, Minnesota United partners with Planet Fitness continue to promote healthy living in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment. Twice this season, fans will see Planet Fitness' presence at the Sun Country Lawn Layover on the Great Lawn before home games.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy and Minnesota United renewed their partnership for the 2025 season. Xcel Energy is proud to power Minnesota and champion initiatives alongside partners like local teams and organizations that help our communities thrive. Every home game, MNUFC and Xcel Energy recognize deserving military service members from our community. Known as the 'Eye of the Loon' honorees, these individuals receive in-game recognition and the chance to sit in the single 'Red Seat' at Allianz Field. Xcel Energy set a goal in 2013 to have 10% of new hires be veterans, and the company has reached that goal every year. Xcel Energy's network of support services for veterans and active military is part of its longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Learn more: Xcel Energy - Military and Veterans.

Atomic Data

Atomic Data and Minnesota United recently announced a five-year partnership renewal through 2029. Atomic Data has been a longstanding partner of Minnesota United since 2012, first as the official jersey sponsor, with the partnership growing as the team prepared for its MLS debut. In 2018, Atomic Data became the official WiFi, IT and Cloud Partner of MNUFC, designing, installing, and managing the local area network (LAN), IP phone technology and WiFi infrastructure at Allianz Field.

Gillette Children's Hospital

Minnesota United will continue to partner with Gillette Children's Hospital for the 2025 season. Every Saturday home game beginning April 26 through August 30, a patient from Gillette Children's Hospital will participate in the 'Gillette Game Ball Delivery', handing the official game ball to the pitch pregame. The honorees will also greet MNUFC players in the tunnel at Allianz Field as they head out for warmups. The 'Gillette Game Ball Delivery' will be showcased on social media with one special spotlight on one patient.

Castle Danger Brewing

Minnesota United has renewed their partnership with Castle Danger Brewing. Based in Two Harbors, Minnesota nearby the beauty of the North Shore, Castle Danger is a craft brewery that distributes their specialty ales and IPAs around the state. This season, fans can purchase Castle Danger beverages at all home games and find them out at the Sun Country Lawn Layover on the Great Lawn outside Allianz Field before kickoff.

Jani-King

Jani-King has been partners with Minnesota United since 2019 and will continue its partnership with MNUFC for the 2025 season. Jani-King is a commercial cleaning company that continually prioritizes security and safety in their cleaning services. Jani-King's cleaning services are utilized year-round at Allianz Field - on gameday, for special events, or during downtime - and make the state-of-the-art venue look its best on a daily basis.

BEST

Since 2009, BEST has provided crowd management and security services for sporting events, concerts, conferences, and more. Minnesota United will continue its six-year partnership with BEST to ensure MNUFC fans have the best, safe experience while supporting the club at Allianz Field and the NSC Stadium.

