Revolution Open Home Slate against Columbus Crew

February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution will host the Columbus Crew on Saturday night in New England's 2025 MLS home opener at Gillette Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

New England opens its 17-game home schedule following a 0-0 draw in the season opener at Nashville SC last Saturday night. The match saw seven players make their club debut - Leo Campana, Luis Diaz, Jackson Yueill, Brayan Ceballos, Ilay Feingold, Mamadou Fofana, and Ignatius Ganago. Fofana and Ceballos formed the center back pairing that helped secure the clean sheet, with the latter earning a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday. The Revs' new Colombian defender finished his debut with seven successful duels and four won tackles, along with six recoveries and five clearances.

Two of New England's newest attackers, Campana and Ganago, will look to open their accounts in their home debuts. Both forwards generated quality scoring chances in last Saturday's draw. Campana owns four goals and one assist in 271 career minutes played against Columbus. The duo will look to benefit from the playmaking of captain Carles Gil, who remains tied for the club's MLS assists record (73). In 77 career matches at Gillette Stadium, Gil owns 53 goal contributions (15g, 38a), including 16 game-winning helpers.

The Revolution will look to continue their strong record in MLS home openers, with a 17-7-5 record, including a 13-5-5 mark since Gillette Stadium first opened in 2002. New England will don its new Eastern White Pine kit for the first time on Saturday, while the Revolution and Crew meet for the 84th time in regular season play. The Revs' last victory over Columbus came in May 2021, a 1-0 triumph at home. Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter, who led Columbus to the MLS Cup title in 2020, owns a 3-4-1 mark against his former club in his MLS career. His 330 career MLS games coached rank fifth among active MLS managers.

Columbus is coming off a 4-2 victory at home on opening night against Chicago Fire FC, tallying three unanswered goals to complete the comeback effort. Forward Diego Rossi scored twice for the Crew, including the game-winning tally in the second half. Crew boss Wilfried Nancy, in his third season at the helm, boasts a 36-14-18 coaching record with Columbus. On the backline, Columbus is anchored by 2024 MLS Defender of the Year Steven Moreira, who notched the winning assist in last weekend's season opener, along with U.S. international goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #2

New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew

Saturday, March 1, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

