Colorado Rapids Defender Jackson Travis Undergoes Successful Surgery on Right Hand
February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids defender Jackson Travis has undergone a successful procedure on his right hand to address a scaphoid fracture in his right thumb, the club announced today. Travis is expected to be sidelined up to 4-6 weeks as he rehabilitates from the procedure.
Travis, 21, signed with the club as a Homegrown player in February of 2022. The defender made his club debut last season on February 24 against Portland. Since then, he has made nine appearances and six starts with 485 total minutes logged.
