New York City FC Forward Alonso Martínez Signs Contract Extension
February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC announced today that forward Alonso Martínez has signed a contract extension through 2027, with options through 2029.
Since arriving at the club in August 2023, Martínez has made 39 appearances for New York City FC, scoring 19 goals and providing four assists across all competitions. In Martínez's first full season with New York City, the forward broke into the starting XI and finished the year as the club's top goal scorer.
"We're thrilled to extend Alonso's contract and keep him at New York City FC for the long term," Sporting Director David Lee said. "Since his arrival at the club, we've been impressed with his work ethic and dedication to his craft. Last season, we saw Alonso break through and become a dynamic part of our attack, playing a crucial role in our success. Alonso has become an important player for us and one of the best forwards in the league. As we continue to build our roster, we wanted to reward Alonso and make sure that he stayed with the club.
"Alonso's ability to impact games with his movement, creativity, and goal-scoring instinct has been invaluable. As Alonso enters the prime of his career, we're excited to see him continue to develop and contribute to the team's success in the years ahead, as we look to compete for trophies year in and year out," added Lee.
Martínez breakthrough season included some record-breaking moments. The Costa Rican made history with the fastest hat trick in club history, scoring three goals in just 10 minutes. Coming off the bench in that game, Martínez became only the fourth player in MLS history to achieve this feat as a substitute. In addition, New York City FC set a new Leagues Cup record when the forward scored the fastest goal in tournament history just 14 seconds into the match, also becoming the fastest goal scored in franchise history across all competitions. Martínez's milestone season also saw the forward score the club's 600th goal.
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity to continue my career at New York City FC," forward Alonso Martínez said. "This club has felt like home and I'm incredibly grateful for the trust and support from my teammates, coaches and the fans since I've arrived. I'm proud to represent this great city and play for one of the biggest clubs in the league. MLS as a league keeps growing every year and I know this is where I want to continue my career. I'm excited to keep working hard and growing as a player, with the goal of adding more silverware to our trophy cabinet. I want to help the team achieve even more success in the years to come."
Martínez's strong performances with the 'Boys in Blue' earned him a call-up to the Costa Rican Men's National Team, making six appearances in Concacaf Nations League play. The forward became the third Costa Rican player to score for New York City FC, adding to the club's history with his contributions on the field.
Transaction: New York City FC sign forward Alonso Martínez to a contract extension through 2027 with options through 2029.
Name: Alonso Martínez
Position: Forward
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 158lb
Date of Birth: October 15, 1998
Hometown: Puntarenas, Costa Rica
