Houston Dynamo FC Host Inter Miami CF on Sunday Night Soccer

February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC continue their two-game season-opening homestand this Sunday, March 2 versus Inter Miami CF at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT. Tickets for the match and all Dynamo games are available HERE.

The match will also feature as Apple TV's game of the week on Sunday Night Soccer in a standalone broadcast on MLS Season Pass.

Sunday will feature a rematch of the 2023 U.S. Open Cup final, where the Dynamo defeated Inter Miami 2-1 in South Florida behind goals from forward Amine Bassi and defender Griffin Dorsey, securing Houston's fourth domestic title in Club history after winning back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007, as well as the 2018 U.S. Open Cup.

Houston's stars will now match up against Miami's stars again, including forward Lionel Messi, forward Luis Suárez, midfielder Sergio Busquets and defender Jordi Alba.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Inter Miami CF

WHEN:

Sunday, March 2 - 6:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman, Andrew Wiebe

Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik, Diego Valeri, Michele Giannone

Local: Glenn Davis

RADIO:

English: Sirius XM FC - Channel 157 (Glenn Davis)

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

