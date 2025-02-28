Houston Dynamo FC Host Inter Miami CF on Sunday Night Soccer
February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC continue their two-game season-opening homestand this Sunday, March 2 versus Inter Miami CF at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT. Tickets for the match and all Dynamo games are available HERE.
The match will also feature as Apple TV's game of the week on Sunday Night Soccer in a standalone broadcast on MLS Season Pass.
Sunday will feature a rematch of the 2023 U.S. Open Cup final, where the Dynamo defeated Inter Miami 2-1 in South Florida behind goals from forward Amine Bassi and defender Griffin Dorsey, securing Houston's fourth domestic title in Club history after winning back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007, as well as the 2018 U.S. Open Cup.
Houston's stars will now match up against Miami's stars again, including forward Lionel Messi, forward Luis Suárez, midfielder Sergio Busquets and defender Jordi Alba.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Inter Miami CF
WHEN:
Sunday, March 2 - 6:00 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman, Andrew Wiebe
Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik, Diego Valeri, Michele Giannone
Local: Glenn Davis
RADIO:
English: Sirius XM FC - Channel 157 (Glenn Davis)
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 28, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Heading to Houston for First 2025 Regular Season Road Game - Inter Miami CF
- Sporting KC Hosts San Jose on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United: March 1 at 2:00 PM ET - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Open Home Slate against Columbus Crew - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United Announces New and Returning Partners in 2025 - Minnesota United FC
- Philadelphia Union Announces New Additions at Subaru Park for 2025 Major League Soccer Season - Philadelphia Union
- Colorado Rapids Defender Jackson Travis Undergoes Successful Surgery on Right Hand - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Inter Miami CF on Sunday Night Soccer - Houston Dynamo FC
- Atlanta United Signs Dominik Chong Qui to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal to Play in Minnesota this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Former Sporting KC Defender Andreu Fontas Announces Retirement - Sporting Kansas City
- Protect the Fortess: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia Union - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Forward Alonso Martínez Signs Contract Extension - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Additional Details Ahead of Club's Home Opener Versus D.C. United - Chicago Fire FC
- Real Salt Lake Back at Home Saturday Afternoon for 2:30p MT Major League Home Opener - Real Salt Lake
- CF Montréal Acquires Goalkeeper Emil Gazdov - Club de Foot Montreal
- 'Caps move on, host CF Monterrey on Wednesday - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Whitecaps FC to Face Mexican Giants CF Monterrey in Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Inter Miami CF on Sunday Night Soccer
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 2-1 to FC Dallas in Season-Opening Texas Derby
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Midfielder Diego Gonzalez to Short-Term Loan
- Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Defender Micael to Séria A Side SE Palmeiras for Largest Fee in Club History
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Toronto FC