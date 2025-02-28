Atlanta United Signs Dominik Chong Qui to Short-Term Agreement

February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has signed Dominik Chong Qui to a Short-Term Agreement ahead of Saturday's match against Charlotte FC (2:15 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).

This is Chong Qui's second short-term agreement of the season. Per 2025 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, A club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Atlanta United 2 announced the signing of Chong Qui through the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season on Dec. 18, 2025. The defender will join the First Team on an MLS contract on Jan. 1, 2026 as a Homegrown through the 2028 MLS season, with an option for 2029.

Chong Qui, 17, logged 1,128 minutes across 17 appearances, 12 starts, with ATL UTD 2 in 2024 after making his professional debut on the road at Orlando City B on June 30. He finished the year with two goals scored and was named MLS NEXT Player of Matchweek 18. Chong Qui joined Atlanta United's Academy in 2022 and was part of the U-16 Academy team which won the 2023 MLS NEXT Cup Championship. At the international level, Chong Qui is eligible to represent the United States and was called into a domestic camp with the United States U-17 squad in September 2023.

Atlanta United roster (as of Feb. 28, 2025)

Goalkeepers (3):  Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert

Defenders (10):  Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Dominik Chong Qui^, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (10):  Miguel Almirón, Jay Fortune, Mateusz Klich, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres

Forwards (6):  Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Latte Lath, Xande Silva, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

^ Short-term agreement

