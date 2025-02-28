Minnesota United FC vs. CF Montréal Preview

February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United is set to host CF Montréal in their Home Opener at Allianz Field on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Both teams are eager to secure their first win of the season after narrow losses in their opening matches.

The Loons began their 2025 campaign with a 1-0 defeat at LAFC last week. Despite the loss, Minnesota showcased resilience, with forward Kelvin Yeboah creating early scoring opportunities, including a shot that struck the post in the 13th minute. Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made crucial saves, but LAFC's Jeremy Ebobisse netted the decisive goal late in the second half.

CF Montréal also faced a challenging start, falling 3-2 to Atlanta United. Under the guidance of head coach Laurent Courtois, Montréal has invested in young talent, including the acquisition of U.S. Men's National Team center back Jalen Neal and Ukrainian youth international attacker Hennadii Synchuk. The team aims to build on a strong finish from the previous season, where they secured a spot in the Eastern Conference Wild Card.

This encounter will be the first meeting between Minnesota United and CF Montréal since 2023, and the very first at Allianz Field. Both teams are looking to rebound from their initial setbacks. Minnesota's home-field advantage at Allianz Field could play a pivotal role, as the Loons aim to capitalize on their attacking opportunities and secure a positive result in front of their fans for the first time in months.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON RETURNING TO PLAY IN FRONT OF HOME FANS...

"Yeah, for sure it's huge. We have to make sure this year that at home it feels like, to use a cliche, it really feels like a fortress because that obviously cost us last year until we hit the latter months of the season and we found our stride. So, I'm hoping that we pick up where we left off last year. That was something that I was really keen to put right as the season went on and we went into the home playoff game against [Real] Salt Lake and that atmosphere was phenomenal. The last game there, I think based on what the guys have told me, that was as good as it's felt for a lot of them and I really felt that energy and we got to make sure that we have a home record this year that reflects the fact that we got one of the best, if not the best sort of unique soccer specific atmospheres in this country."

GOALKEEPER DAYNE ST. CLAIR ON GETTING BACK INTO THE RHYTHM OF THE SEASON ...

"I think that was the nice thing about us ending off so well last year and kind of extending that [season]. We didn't lose our rhythm versus when you have that extended period of time [in the offseason]. We returned a lot of the core [members] of the team, so we were able to pick up where we left off a little bit. Of course, you have a little bit of that rust from the offseason, but to be able to continue and have a good strong preseason compared to last year where there were a lot of moving pieces. Going into this year, there was more continuity which allowed us to succeed and pick up that rhythm a little quicker than in the past."

MATCH NOTES:

Minnesota United's match notes can be downloaded HERE.

MNUFC 2025 MEDIA GUIDE:

MNUFC's 2025 Media Guide can be downloaded HERE.

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Kipp Keller - Leg (Out)

Joseph Rosales - Leg (Out)

DJ Taylor - Leg (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

Loïc Mesanvi - Ankle (Questionable)

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. CF MONTRÉAL

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

03.01.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 2

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 0-1-0 (0pts. | 0-0-0 at home)

MTL: 0-1-0 (0 pts. | 0-1-0 on the road)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.