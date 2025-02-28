Protect the Fortess: Ingredients of the Match

February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







We are back.

Charlotte FC's home opener is here and they are set to face Atlanta United on Saturday at 2 p.m. on FOX. It's a big match with big implications early in the season.

Atlanta are coming off a home opener of their own after defeating CF Montreal 3-2. Charlotte are coming off a draw in Seattle, thanks to some help after a disappointing performance. Two very different results. But when it's a rivalry match, you throw all of that out the window. Both teams will come in fully prepared and fully ready to take all three points.

Here are the Ingredients of the Match for CLTFC to start off the season at home with a win:

Dynamic in Attack

Dean Smith and the team were unhappy with their performance in Seattle. Not enough possession, not enough pressing, not enough.

Yes, a point away is good. But you are going to see a team that is motivated to show the league, and more importantly, the fans, that they are better than that performance. To do that, the squad will have to find a way to be more dynamic in the attack. It starts with more possession in the midfield. Seattle found ways to press in Charlotte's defending third, making it difficult to progress up the pitch. There were a lot of long balls from the backline searching for a winger or striker to win the ball and push forward. The Crown will need to find more space in the middle of the pitch, try to control the tempo and create more options for attacks into the final third. We saw sparks of Pep Biel's creativity in Seattle, and he will need to bring even more to the match on Saturday. Add in a likely debut of Wilfried Zaha and we could see the potential of Charlotte's attack unlock this weekend.

Atlanta's defense can be vulnerable. We saw that in the second half of their opening match. Montreal made a couple tweaks at halftime and ended up with a 3.5 total team xG. Charlotte need to find a way to be dynamic, press and put the ball in the back of the net.

No I Don't Want a Latte

They're overrated coffee drinks. No one needs steamed milk.

In all seriousness, Atlanta United splashed in the winter window for Latte Lath. A dynamic striker from Middlesbourough that claimed an MLS record transfer fee. In week one, he bagged two goals in his debut. A fast start.

If Charlotte FC are to claim the spoils in this match, it starts with slowing down Latte. Both goals from him on the weekend came from him being aggressive with his movements in the 18. His first, rising above the rest for a header off a corner. His second, a true strikers goal waiting in the box to pounce on a mistake. Malanda, Privett and Ream will need to have eyes on him all match and work together to ensure their spacing doesn't allow him to find space to close on chances. They do that, and Charlotte can slow down Atlanta's attack that put up three goals in week one.

Protect the Fortress

Win your home matches. Period.

That's the name of the game in this league. Teams that win at home make the playoffs. So, first test at home against an Eastern Conference rival, there is only one goal... Protect the Fortress.

Both the fans and the players alike will have an impact on this one. For the fans, bring everything you have to make this the most intimidating and daunting experience you can for the opposing team. For the players, harness that energy into being stout and dynamic for 90 minutes. Charlotte need to take control and dominate at home. Claim another victory in the Battle of the South. Together.

The series is tied all-time at 3-0-3. The interesting part, no team can stake claim at home. Two of each team's wins came on the road. Not something you typically see in a derby. Charlotte want to show who they are and that they can meet the high expectations in front of them. Let's see if they can get their first win at home against Atlanta since April 2022.

