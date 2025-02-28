Availability Report: One Absent vs. LAFC

February 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC kicks continues its MLS Regular Season campaign against LAFC.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without one player for the match as Malachi Jones continues to work his way back to full fitness.

Player Availability Report

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

