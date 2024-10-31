Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Regina Pats

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring an eighth-round selection in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft in exchange for the rights to 2007-born forward Jace Egland.

A native of Eastend, Saskatchewan, Egland is currently with the Swift Current Legionnaires Under-18 team in the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League, and was originally a sixth-round selection of the Winnipeg ICE in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Wenatchee Wild wish Jace Egland all future success on and off the ice.

