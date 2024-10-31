Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Regina Pats
October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring an eighth-round selection in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft in exchange for the rights to 2007-born forward Jace Egland.
A native of Eastend, Saskatchewan, Egland is currently with the Swift Current Legionnaires Under-18 team in the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League, and was originally a sixth-round selection of the Winnipeg ICE in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
The Wenatchee Wild wish Jace Egland all future success on and off the ice.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2024
- Tigers Forward McKenna Named WHL Player of the Month for September/October - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Regina Pats - Wenatchee Wild
- Pats Acquire Sask. U18 AAA Top Scorer Jace Egland from Wenatchee - Regina Pats
- Tigers Star McKenna, Exceptional Status Defenceman DuPont Headline WHL Monthly Awards - WHL
- Giants Trade Gronick to Seattle to Get Down to Three 20-Year-Olds - Vancouver Giants
- T-Birds Acquire Kyren Gronick - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Submit Photos for Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Trade Mannix to Wild - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Acquisition of Mannix from Edmonton Oil Kings - Wenatchee Wild
- Hitmen Acquire Defenceman Drew Peterson from Cougars - Calgary Hitmen
- Cougars Acquire Leonard from Hitmen in Exchange for Peterson and Draft Pick - Prince George Cougars
- CHL Game of the Week Schedule Announced for November on CHL TV - WHL
- Oil Kings Continue to Score in Victory over Chiefs - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Spokane Chiefs Drop Second Straight, Fall to 9-6 on the Season - Spokane Chiefs
- Tigers Win 4-3 in Shootout - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wenatchee Wild Stories
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Regina Pats
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Acquisition of Mannix from Edmonton Oil Kings
- Wild Announce Retirement of Forward Ty Fraser
- Wild Start Quickly in Everett Saturday But Fall 5-4, as Isogai Scores 100th Point
- Shcherbyna Scores Twice, But Wild Comeback Bid Falls Short Friday in 6-3 Loss