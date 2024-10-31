Oil Kings Continue to Score in Victory over Chiefs

Spokane, Wash. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have now earned points in three straight games after a 6-3 win over the Spokane Chiefs on Wednesday night in Spokane.

The Oil Kings got off to a roaring start in this one as they got a 4-0 lead through 20 minutes. Adam Jecho scored on a breakaway 6:37 into the game, before Cole Miller scored shorthanded at the 14:17 mark playing in his 200th WHL game. It stayed 2-0 until the final 1:09 that saw Gavin Hodnett score on a sharp angle shot, and Gracyn Sawchyn scoring off of a skate with three seconds to go in the period to all of a sudden make it 4-0.

"I think certainly we were ready to play tonight," said Oil Kings Head Coach Luke Pierce. "Executed a lot of the details that we had focused on as far as playing against a team that has a lot of pace and I thought we could, you know, match them and put some pressure on them and capitalized on some some fortuitous bounces, but I think you earned those."

Spokane got two back in the second period from Chase Harrington and Owen Schoettler to get it to 4-2.

But in the third, the Oil Kings restored the lead with another shorthanded goal, this one off the stick of Rylen Roersma to make it 5-2. Spokane got one more on the powerplay at the 9:19 mark of the third, but that's all they would get as Miroslav Holinka tossed one into the empty net to make it 6-3.

Pierce added that it was an excellent effort from Miller who had a goal and two assists on the evening.

"He's had some good efforts, but that was definitely up there," Pierce said. "And we need that from guys like him and just finding ways to help contribute and we talked about we felt like if we won the match up with our top line against theirs, that we were going to give ourselves a real good chance to win with our depth."

Edmonton was 0-for-3 on the powerplay and 5-for-7 on the penalty kill with shots tied 28-28. The Oil Kings also improve their record to 6-5-1-1 on the season and 2-1-1-0 on the U.S. swing.

They're back in action on Friday in Seattle to take on the Thunderbirds.

