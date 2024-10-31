Submit Photos for Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey
October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Moose Jaw, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce that on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, the organization will hold its annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
"Every season, we look forward to Hockey Fights Cancer night as an opportunity to honour our community members that have battled cancer, as well as raising funds to continue the fight with the Canadian Cancer Society," Olivia Howe, Director of Business Operation with the Warriors, said.
As part of this special game night, the Warriors will be wearing a Hockey Fights Cancer themed jersey. Fans are able to submit pictures of a loved one who they would like to honour and those pictures will be placed in the numbers on the back of the jerseys worn that night.
A $20 donation reserves a spot for your photo on the Warriors jersey but please note that space is very limited.
The deadline to submit a photo to be featured on the jerseys is Sunday, Nov. 17.
The jerseys will be auctioned off through a silent auction at the Feb. 1 game against the Red Deer Rebels.
Net proceeds from the jerseys, photos, and other initiatives offered that night will go to the Saskatchewan branch of the Canadian Cancer Society.
