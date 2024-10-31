Tigers Win 4-3 in Shootout

October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers took their first trip of the season to Calgary to take on the Hitmen on Wednesday night. It was the second meeting between the teams with the Tigers winning 4-2 on home ice a week ago. That game was a physical affair that reminded everyone of the rivalry between the two Central Division squads.

Carter Cunningham got the Tigers on the board at 11:25 of the first with his first career WHL goal. Gavin McKenna found Cunningham on the left side of the net and he buried the puck with a quick wrister. Matt Paranych picked up the secondary assist on the opening goal. The Hitmen would respond at the end of the period with a pair of power play goals. Connor Hvidston tied the game with his third of the season. While on a 5 on 3 advantage, Hvidston let a wrister go from the high slot that found the top corner. Just over a minute later while still on the power play, Ethan Moore gave the Hitmen the lead with his third of the year. He let wrister go from the top of the right circle that set off the goal light with only 24 seconds left in the first period.

Moore would strike again for the Hitmen early in the second period. He tipped Reese Hamilton's point shot and it beat the Tigers netminder off a bounce. The two teams trades chances but the goalies stood tall in net. It looked as though the Hitmen would take a 3-1 lead into the final period until McKenna scored his seventh late on a lucky bounce. While attempting a centering pass, the puck ricocheted off Carter Yakemchuk's skate and into the back of the Hitmen's net with only 31 seconds remaining in the middle frame. Mathew Ward and Jack Kachkowski picked up the helpers on the goal.

The Tigers would strike early in the third period to even the game up at three apiece. The Tigers were able to keep the puck in the offensive zone and Hunter St. Martin skated up with it. He let a wrister go from the left face off dot that went bar down for his team leading eight goal of the season. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll picked up the helper on the tying goal. The goalies continued their strong play throughout the remainder of the third to force overtime.

Neither team was able to finish the game in overtime so the Tigers headed to their first shootout of the season. McKenna scored the lone goal to give the Tigers the victory and extra point in the standings.

Harrison Meneghin had a fantastic game in net for the Tigers. He made 37 saves and stopped all three of the skaters he faced in the shootout to pick up his fifth win of the season.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/5 - 0%

PK: 2/5 - 40%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat

Ethan Moore - Calgary

Carter Cunningham - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player - Carter Cunningham

The Tigers are back in action Friday night when head to Regina to take on the Pats. Game time is 7:00 PM (ST). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

