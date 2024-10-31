Wenatchee Wild Announce Acquisition of Mannix from Edmonton Oil Kings

October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Defenseman Eastyn Mannix with the Edmonton Oil Kings

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 2005-born defenseman Eastyn Mannix from the Oil Kings in exchange for an eighth-round selection in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.

A native of Wainwright, Alberta, Mannix is in his third full season of WHL competition, with 70 games under his belt for Edmonton and the Brandon Wheat Kings. A fourth-round draft pick of the Wheat Kings in 2020, he was a standout player in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) for the Northern Alberta Xtreme program prior to his junior career, and has also appeared with the Whitecourt Wolverines of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).

The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Eastyn Mannix to the Wild family.

