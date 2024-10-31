Wenatchee Wild Announce Acquisition of Mannix from Edmonton Oil Kings
October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
Defenseman Eastyn Mannix with the Edmonton Oil Kings
(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Edmonton Oil Kings Hockey Club/LA Media)
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 2005-born defenseman Eastyn Mannix from the Oil Kings in exchange for an eighth-round selection in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.
A native of Wainwright, Alberta, Mannix is in his third full season of WHL competition, with 70 games under his belt for Edmonton and the Brandon Wheat Kings. A fourth-round draft pick of the Wheat Kings in 2020, he was a standout player in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) for the Northern Alberta Xtreme program prior to his junior career, and has also appeared with the Whitecourt Wolverines of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).
The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Eastyn Mannix to the Wild family.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Eastyn Mannix with the Edmonton Oil Kings
(Edmonton Oil Kings Hockey Club/LA Media)
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2024
- Tigers Forward McKenna Named WHL Player of the Month for September/October - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Regina Pats - Wenatchee Wild
- Pats Acquire Sask. U18 AAA Top Scorer Jace Egland from Wenatchee - Regina Pats
- Tigers Star McKenna, Exceptional Status Defenceman DuPont Headline WHL Monthly Awards - WHL
- Giants Trade Gronick to Seattle to Get Down to Three 20-Year-Olds - Vancouver Giants
- T-Birds Acquire Kyren Gronick - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Submit Photos for Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Trade Mannix to Wild - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Acquisition of Mannix from Edmonton Oil Kings - Wenatchee Wild
- Hitmen Acquire Defenceman Drew Peterson from Cougars - Calgary Hitmen
- Cougars Acquire Leonard from Hitmen in Exchange for Peterson and Draft Pick - Prince George Cougars
- CHL Game of the Week Schedule Announced for November on CHL TV - WHL
- Oil Kings Continue to Score in Victory over Chiefs - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Spokane Chiefs Drop Second Straight, Fall to 9-6 on the Season - Spokane Chiefs
- Tigers Win 4-3 in Shootout - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wenatchee Wild Stories
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Regina Pats
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Acquisition of Mannix from Edmonton Oil Kings
- Wild Announce Retirement of Forward Ty Fraser
- Wild Start Quickly in Everett Saturday But Fall 5-4, as Isogai Scores 100th Point
- Shcherbyna Scores Twice, But Wild Comeback Bid Falls Short Friday in 6-3 Loss