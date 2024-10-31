McFadden Learning from Early-Season Opportunities

Victoria, BC - The injury bug hit the Moose Jaw Warriors hard early in the season with some key, veteran forwards missing time.

While that led to struggles for the team, it could also pay dividends as the season progress with some younger players getting more opportunities higher in the lineup.

"It helps you get your confidence now and dip your feet into the league a bit more, you're getting more opportunities and more looks and that's going to give you scoring chances," Warriors rookie forward Landen McFadden said.

McFadden had two goals and four points over 10 games in the month of October as he looked to take advantage of a bigger role, moving up to play on the Warriors' top line for a stretch.

The 17-year-old forward said he's learning what it takes to play his game in the Western Hockey League.

"It's tough coming into this league as a rookie and put up points, put up numbers," he said. "So, dip your feet in and get used to it and settle in here and try to do that, and if you can't do that, figure something out to stay in the lineup."

Originally a fourth-round pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft by the Warriors, McFadden played for the Edmonton Jr Oilers Blue under-18 AAA team last season, posting 27 goals and 47 points in 38 games and then adding five goals and six points in three playoff games.

While the Edmonton product had hoped to crack the Warriors as a 16-year-old, he said getting an opportunity to play a bigger role back at U18 AAA was the right move for him.

"There was a hell of a team here last year and me going back there helped my development," McFadden said. "Just had to trust what they think was best for me and what process they wanted me to take, and I thought I worked."

McFadden had the opportunity to join the Warriors for the team's run to the Western Hockey League Championship.

He said he learned a lot getting to watch the players on that teamwork day-in and day-out.

"With the team we had last year, they're pretty much all pros now, so it's nice to see what a pro's routine is and what they do on a game-day basis and what they do on a normal day basis," McFadden said. "They're always putting in extra work, they're going the extra mile always and that motivates you.

"A lot of off the ice, they're always working out, stretching, they're keeping their bodies intact and like you saw last year, none of them really got hurt, they're always ready to go when they're called on, so just always being ready."

Also watching the team win the first Ed Chynoweth Cup in franchise history will serve as motivation as he moves into his WHL career.

"When you see them bring a championship to a small town like Moose Jaw, it motivates you, and all the other young guys too, to get a championship here when you're older," he said.

Now 13 games into his WHL career, McFadden said he feels he's been able to play his skilled game and create plays, but is learning how to play at both ends of the ice.

"Trying to work on my [defensive] zone coverage, winning races, winning battles, getting hard on my stick and hard on pucks and just win," he said.

McFadden and the Warriors finish their BC Division road trip this weekend against the Victoria Royals on Friday and the Vancouver Giants on Saturday.

