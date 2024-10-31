Giants Trade Gronick to Seattle to Get Down to Three 20-Year-Olds
October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants have traded 2004-born forward Kyren Gronick to the Seattle Thunderbirds for a future WHL Prospects Draft selection.
The Giants had to cut down to three 20-year-olds after Jaden Lipinski was returned to the club by the American Hockey League's Calgary Wranglers two weeks ago.
"This is the most difficult part of junior hockey," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "Kyren was a reliable player for us and he grew into a leader during his time as a Giant. He was a popular teammate and we are glad he is able to continue playing in the Western Hockey League."
Gronick played 109 regular season games for the Giants from 2022-24, recording 15 goals and 43 assists for 58 points. He also played in nine playoff games, tallying three points (1G-2A).
The Giants thank Kyren for all his contributions to the team both on and off the ice over the last two-plus years.
The three 20-year-olds remaining on the Giants roster are: Connor Levis, Jaden Lipinski and Tyson Zimmer.
The next chance to see the Giants in action is on Friday, November 1 against the Saskatoon Blades, while the Moose Jaw Warriors also make a rare trip to the LEC on Saturday, November 2.
Images from this story
|
Vancouver Giants forward Kyren Gronick
(Rob Wilton)
|
Vancouver Giants forward Kyren Gronick
(Rob Wilton)
|
Vancouver Giants forward Kyren Gronick
(Rob Wilton)
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2024
- Tigers Forward McKenna Named WHL Player of the Month for September/October - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Regina Pats - Wenatchee Wild
- Pats Acquire Sask. U18 AAA Top Scorer Jace Egland from Wenatchee - Regina Pats
- Tigers Star McKenna, Exceptional Status Defenceman DuPont Headline WHL Monthly Awards - WHL
- Giants Trade Gronick to Seattle to Get Down to Three 20-Year-Olds - Vancouver Giants
- T-Birds Acquire Kyren Gronick - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Submit Photos for Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Trade Mannix to Wild - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Acquisition of Mannix from Edmonton Oil Kings - Wenatchee Wild
- Hitmen Acquire Defenceman Drew Peterson from Cougars - Calgary Hitmen
- Cougars Acquire Leonard from Hitmen in Exchange for Peterson and Draft Pick - Prince George Cougars
- CHL Game of the Week Schedule Announced for November on CHL TV - WHL
- Oil Kings Continue to Score in Victory over Chiefs - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Spokane Chiefs Drop Second Straight, Fall to 9-6 on the Season - Spokane Chiefs
- Tigers Win 4-3 in Shootout - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Giants Stories
- Giants Trade Gronick to Seattle to Get Down to Three 20-Year-Olds
- Giants Prospect Blake Chorney Named Tournament All-Star at WHL Cup
- Giants Snap Blazers Win Streak with 3-1 Victory
- Giants Grab Point vs. Chiefs in 2nd Straight OT Loss
- Giants Sign Forward Pura to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement