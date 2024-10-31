Giants Trade Gronick to Seattle to Get Down to Three 20-Year-Olds

October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants forward Kyren Gronick

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants forward Kyren Gronick(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants have traded 2004-born forward Kyren Gronick to the Seattle Thunderbirds for a future WHL Prospects Draft selection.

The Giants had to cut down to three 20-year-olds after Jaden Lipinski was returned to the club by the American Hockey League's Calgary Wranglers two weeks ago.

"This is the most difficult part of junior hockey," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "Kyren was a reliable player for us and he grew into a leader during his time as a Giant. He was a popular teammate and we are glad he is able to continue playing in the Western Hockey League."

Gronick played 109 regular season games for the Giants from 2022-24, recording 15 goals and 43 assists for 58 points. He also played in nine playoff games, tallying three points (1G-2A).

The Giants thank Kyren for all his contributions to the team both on and off the ice over the last two-plus years.

The three 20-year-olds remaining on the Giants roster are: Connor Levis, Jaden Lipinski and Tyson Zimmer.

The next chance to see the Giants in action is on Friday, November 1 against the Saskatoon Blades, while the Moose Jaw Warriors also make a rare trip to the LEC on Saturday, November 2.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.