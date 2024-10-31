Tigers Star McKenna, Exceptional Status Defenceman DuPont Headline WHL Monthly Awards

October 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers forward Gavin McKenna has been named WHL Rookie of the Month for September/October, the Western Hockey League announced Thursday.

The 16-year-old recorded seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points and a +8 rating through the first 14 games of the 2024-25 season, leading all WHL skaters in points and assists.

McKenna registered eight multipoint performances throughout September and October and has only been held off the scoresheet twice. The 6-foot, 165-pound left-winger picked up three assists as the Tigers fell to the reigning WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors on October 5. He added a powerplay goal and a pair of assists as Medicine Hat got back in the win column in a 5-2 decision against the Vancouver Giants on October 12. One of his strongest performances of the season came in a two-goal, one-assist effort in a 4-2 win against the Calgary Hitmen on October 23.

The Whitehorse, Yukon product is coming off a historic season that saw him win WHL and CHL Rookie of the Year and set a franchise record for most points by a 16-year-old with a 97-point (34 goals, 63 assists) campaign.

He's closing in on several WHL milestones with 45 goals and 95 assists for 138 points in 91 games. McKenna has an additional three goals and four assists in nine games over two trips to the WHL Playoffs.

McKenna, who was selected first overall by the Tigers in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, also enters the 2024-25 season with some new hardware in his trophy case. He set a Canadian record for points (20) and goals (10) at the IIHF U18 World Championship en route to a gold medal before winning another gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

He is expected to be a top prospect for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Medicine Hat (8-6-0-0) sits second in the Central Division and third in the Eastern Conference entering November.

The Tigers will hit the road to face the Regina Pats (5-7-1-0) on Friday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m. ST.

SILVERTIPS NETMINDER SANCHE NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE MONTH FOR SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER

Calgary, Alta.- Everett Silvertips netminder Jesse Sanche has been named WHL Goaltender of the Month for September/October, the Western Hockey League announced Thursday.

The 18-year-old went 9-2-0-0 to kick off the season with an impressive 1.71 goals-against average, a. 932 save percentage and one shutout to help the Silvertips sit atop the WHL standings.

Sanche leads all qualified goaltenders in wins, goals-against average and save percentage. He also picked up WHL Player of the Week honours on October 28 after picking up a fifth straight win.

The 6-foot-1, 183-pound netminder has allowed two goals or fewer in nine of 12 appearances, highlighted by his first career shutout in a 26-save, 3-0 victory over the U.S. Division-rival Portland Winterhawks on October 19. Sanche also stopped 30 shots in a 4-1 road win against the Brandon Wheat Kings to earn first-star honours.

This marks Sanche's first season as an Everett Silvertip after being acquired in an offseason trade with his hometown Kamloops Blazers.

He was originally selected by the Blazers 42nd overall in the second round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft and made 31 appearances over two seasons with the club.

Sanche holds a career record of 15-19-1-1 with a 3.75 goals-against average, .885 save percentage and one shutout- though those numbers have been steadily climbing with the change of scenery.

Everett (12-2-0-0) looks for a seventh straight win to remain first in the league's overall standings when it visits the Wenatchee Wild (4-8-2-0) on Friday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m. PST.

EXCEPTIONAL STATUS DEFENCEMAN DUPONT NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE MONTH FOR SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER

Calgary, Alta.- Everett Silvertips defenceman Landon DuPont has been named WHL Rookie of the Month for September/October, the Western Hockey League announced Thursday.

The 15-year-old has four goals and 12 assists for 16 points and a +15 rating in his first 14 games, leading all WHL rookies in points. He was also named WHL Rookie of the Week on September 30 after recording three assists and a +4 rating through two games.

As the first defenceman granted exceptional status to play in the WHL full-time as a 15-year-old, DuPont registered an assist in his debut match against the Vancouver Giants on September 21.

He's since put up four multi-point games and has only been held pointless three times.

The 5-foot-11, 179-pound blueliner tallied his first two-goal game in a 4-1 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings on October 8 and followed it up with a one-goal, two-assist performance the following night in a 5-1 victory against the Regina Pats. DuPont was named first star with three points- including the primary assist on the game-winning goal- and a +4 rating.

Everett selected DuPont with the first overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. He's just the second skater to receive exceptional status to play in the league behind star forward and former WHL Player of the Year Connor Bedard.

The Calgary, Alta. product logged 19 goals and 43 assists over 30 games as a 14-year-old with the CSSHL's Edge School U18 Prep squad in 2023-24 in addition to another five goals and 11 assists for 16 points in five playoff games.

The Silvertips (12-2-0-0) are on a six-game winning streak and have just one loss in their last 10 games to lead the league with 24 points.

DuPont and his teammates will look to extend their hot streak against the Wenatchee Wild (4-8-2-0) on Friday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m. PST.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.